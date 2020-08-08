The Big Show Says Retirement Is Not On His Mind Right Now

In an interview with TV Guide, The Big Show spoke about how he approached his match with Randy Orton and whether or not he’s considering retirement at this time. Here are highlights:

On his mindset going into the match with Randy Orton: “I’ve been through a lot in the past few years, two surgeries per hip. I had five or six surgeries in two years so that made it really awkward for me to regain that confidence. For one, it wasn’t in front of a live crowd anymore so they [the fans] can’t really let you know that you’re doing the right thing. The environment is much more focused because it’s just you and another opponent. I think the stress level and the pressure to succeed was a lot higher for me, personally. I hold myself to a pretty rough standard so I’m pretty hard on myself. I do a lot more things than any other guy my size should do because I hold myself to a higher standard, but I’m pleased the way everything worked out.”

On wrestling during the pandemic: “Well, that’s the thing. You have to adjust. We take our responsibility pretty seriously, being an outlet and an escape for people. The feeling that I’m getting from talking to the other talent is everybody’s improving. At first, it was really awkward but now you’re focusing more on what you’re doing between the ropes and honing those skills. So eventually, when we get that luxury of performing in front of our crowd back, it’s going to make it all sweeter. It is a luxury and I think it’s a good thing sometimes to have that taken away because it makes you more appreciative when it happens again. I know that I can’t wait to walk down the ramp in front of 20,000; 50,000; 100,000 people again.”

On if he’s thinking about retirement: “Right now, it’s not on my mind, but it’s always there. Let’s face it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company. And I always want to contribute to WWE and the younger talent. I’m still excited for more shows and more opportunities and more angles. If it gets to a point where it’s time to say goodbye, then I will step back and work more behind the scenes. Hopefully, they’ll give me a job backstage doing something. I mean, I might be the person that you pass your Slammy to after you’ve won. I might be qualified to do that.”