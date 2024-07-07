wrestling / News
The Bloodline Dominant At WWE Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes
The Bloodline had their first outing since the addition of Jacob Fatu at WWE Money in the Bank and it was a successful one. Fatu, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeated Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at tonight’s PLE. Cody Rhodes managed to hit the Cross Rhodes twice on Sikoa, but was assaulted by Fatu, which led to a Samoan Spike from Sikoa. This led to Sikoa pinning the WWE Champion.
BIG BOY. BIG REACTION.@RandyOrton has arrived at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/NVnzDhPGhU
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
ADRENALINE … IN MY SOUL!#MITB pic.twitter.com/WGDRxjr67n
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
The Viper was NOT ready for this… 😲#MITB pic.twitter.com/jMf4ItCtJO
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
THE BLOODLINE dominates at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/vqMBMeo9V9
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
SOLO SIKOA just pinned CODY RHODES! 😲😲😲#MITB pic.twitter.com/OxVjZcmVGg
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
"ACKNOWLEDGE ME."#MITB pic.twitter.com/66EoSCan3Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024