The Bloodline Dominant At WWE Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline had their first outing since the addition of Jacob Fatu at WWE Money in the Bank and it was a successful one. Fatu, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeated Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at tonight’s PLE. Cody Rhodes managed to hit the Cross Rhodes twice on Sikoa, but was assaulted by Fatu, which led to a Samoan Spike from Sikoa. This led to Sikoa pinning the WWE Champion.