– One True Sport and former WWE and ECW alum Brian Heffron, aka The Blue Meanie, announced today that his Mind of Meanie Podcast is coming to One True Sport.

The Blue Meanie said on the announcement via social media, “I’m so excited for @MindoftheMeanie’s new home at @1TSport!! It’s going to be a great collaboration!!” Heffron co-hosts the show with Foundation Radio’s Adam Barnard. New episodes debut on Monday.

