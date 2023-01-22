– During a recent interview with Wrestle Binge for Sportskeeda, former WWE and ECW Superstar Blue Meanie indicated he’s available and would like to appear on tomorrow’s Raw XXX Anniversary show. Tomorrow’s event is being held in old ECW stomping grounds of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Meanie said on tomorrow’s show:

“I’m surprised when I was in WWE; they didn’t book me with The Oddities. I was happy to join The J.O.B Squad. There’s plenty of of stuff out there; I would love to do some goofy with the 24/7 title, you know. Specially RAW is coming to Philly for RAW 30; I’m available. Yeah, acknowledge Meanie.”

Tomorrow’s WWE Raw XXX Anniversary show is being held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. WWE Legends confirmed for the show include Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.