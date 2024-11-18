The Bunny Reflects On Her AEW Run, Praises the Crew There

The Bunny recently looked back at her run in AEW and had great things to say about the backstage crew. Allie joined AEW in 2019, working under the gimmick of The Bunny, and worked there until parting ways with them in November of last year. Allie spoke about her time there during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her time in the company: “Obviously I felt very blessed to sign with the company, especially just coming out of TNA. I don’t think I was out of TNA for longer than a month before I got the call and was signed to AEW. I know I’m one of the first girls signed to the company along with Britt [Baker] and Penelope [Ford]. I have so many memories. It was really cool for me, the first time I was there for, I believe it was Double or Nothing, and I was doing commentary with JR, and it was my first time debuting kind of thing. But I walked into the building, and a whole bunch of the crew that I worked with at TNA was there, and I was so happy to see them. I was so happy to know that I got to work with them. These are people that I love them, so it was amazing to see them all there.

“People like Dark Order, I’ve worked with them on the indies, I’ve known them for years, seeing their success, and one of the things that is probably most special to me is becoming best friends with Penelope [Ford]. We just hit it off at a time when we both really needed a friend, and I walked away from that company with someone now that I’ll have for the rest of my life. There were a lot of really cool things, but I think the relationships for me are what stands out the most. Obviously, the traveling and the wrestling is really cool, but who you spend the most time when you’re traveling and who you get to work with is really special, and I was really lucky to work with some really lucky to work with some really awesome people.”

On the AEW backstage crew: “I could go on and on about our crew. The crew is just the best. I miss the crew and I miss the people the most. I was a lucky girl. I became really friends with Scorpio Sky. I would never probably have [become] friends with him had I not gotten signed. He’s still one of my good friends. I feel lucky. I feel lucky that I was there from the beginning, but I feel even luckier and blessed that I got to meet so many amazing people and become friends with them.”