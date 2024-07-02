The Creed Brothers Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

The Creed Brothers are set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE tag team will be in action on the July 28th show. This marks their first appearance for Bloodsport.

Shayna Baszler was previously announced for the event. Barnett wrote on Monday:

“From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat. Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”