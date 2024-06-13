wrestling / News
The Elite Challenge AEW’s ‘Best’ To Blood & Guts Match
The Elite want to face off against AEW’s best in a Blood & Guts match, as revealed on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the stable come out to the ring to interrupt Swerve Strickland, who had said that his AEW X NJPW opponent Will Ospreay is a “fighting champion” unlike the Young Bucks. The quintet said that they destroyed Team AEW and that half the roster was gone because of them, but that all the trolls still doubt them and don’t think they’re violent enough.
Nick Jackson then said that they wanted to challenge AEW’s best to the stipulation match and Matt tried to get Strickland on their side. When Strickland turned them down, they moved in to attack but the Acclaimed showed up to make the save.
No word as of yet on when the Blood & Guts match will happen.
