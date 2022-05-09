wrestling / News

The Fiend Trends Following Pat McAfee Comment At WrestleMania Backlash

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw, Starrcade Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee made a quick reference to The Fiend at WrestleMania Backlash, which led to the former Bray Wyatt character trending on social media. During the Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match at Sunday’s PPV, McAfee pointed out a fan in the audience wearing a Fiend mask and said, “Is that The Fiend in the front row?”

The one-off comment led to The Fiend trending on Twitter. Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, was released from WWE on July 31st of last year and hasn’t popped up since. Rotunda got married to his longtime partner, WWE alumna JoJo Offerman, last month.

