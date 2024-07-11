The Godfather Shares Where He Got The Girls To Be Part Of His Entrance

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker had The Godfather on where he talked about where he got the girls for The Godfather gimmick and more. Here are the highlights:

On his influence on his WWE characters: “All of those characters were given to me. The Godfather was me and my wife’s idea. Mostly my wife’s idea. And then when Vince heard about it, Vince came to me and went to ‘Charles, I hear this might have some legs to it.’ That’s the exact words. He goes — I don’t know if you remember this, he goes, ‘You think you can get some girls, and we can put this on TV?’ Me, you [Undertaker] and the Harris boys, Ron and Don Harris, went to a strip club, got some girls, and brought them back. Then [we] put him on TV.”

On where he got the girls for The Godfather gimmick: “First time we went and got the girls. The second time, I think they put Bruce Prichard. They assigned somebody to go get girls, and they would get him from strip clubs. And then as the gimmick.. So Bruce would get the girls. And then it got over the fact that the clubs would call them and say, ‘Hey, while you’re in town, can we supply the girls?’ And then I would show up. And depending on how much time I had in my match is how many girls I would bring out. Because it would take so long to do all your stuff to get to the ring, get in the ring, do your whole Godfather show in the ring, get the girls out of the ring, have some type of a two [or] three minute match, and then get the girls back in the ring. And so, that’s why if you see me with only a couple of girls, it’s gonna be quick. There’s gonna be a quick match. But if I have four or five, there’s good chances it’s gonna be a little longer.”

On fans just wanting to see the girls and not him: “That really never crossed my mind. I mean, I know what I am. Because if you had to go, then you could go.”

