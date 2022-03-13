The Good Brothers vs. VBD Tag Title Lumberjack Match Set for Impact TV Tapings in Philly

– Impact Wrestling has announced a major title matchup for the upcoming IMPACT! TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) will get a shot at the new Impact World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design (Joe Doering and Eric Young), in a South Philly Showdown Lumberjack Match. You can see the match announcement below.

The Good Brothers are looking to regain the tag team titles after losing the belts to VBD at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event. The TV tapings are scheduled for March 18 & 19 at the former ECW Arena (2300 Arena).