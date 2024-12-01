wrestling / News
The Great Khali Helps Joe Hendry at WrestleCade, Proves He Believes in Hendry
– Former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali came to the aid of Joe Hendry tonight at the WrestleCade Supershow. Khali came out helping Hendry instead of his opponent, Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal). Hendry picked up the victory (h/t Fightful).
After the match, Khali clapped along with Hendry’s theme song, proving that he also does indeed believe in Joe Hendry. Hendry also shared a photo with himself and Khali after the event, writing in the caption, “Me and Khali 👏 👏” You can view his social media post below:
Me and Khali 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lpu4HrlOIQ
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) December 1, 2024
😄😄👏👏 The Great Khali believes!@ThisIsTNA @WrestleCade
📹 @JustTtlyCherry pic.twitter.com/BaT8EZDe5t
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 1, 2024
