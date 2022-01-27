wrestling / News

The Gunn Club, MJF and Others React To Danhausen’s AEW Debut

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Danhausen Image Credit: AEW

As we previously reported, Danhausen is All Elitehausen, as he signed with AEW and made his debut during last night’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite. Several wrestlers have reacted, including some not with the company. Of note is MJF and the Gunn Club, who have both had interactions with Danhausen in the past. Colten and Austin are currently being called “ass boys” on AEW TV thanks to a trend Danhausen started.

Colten wrote: “Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life.

Austin added: “My life is f**king ruined.

You can see other responses below.

