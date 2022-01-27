The Gunn Club, MJF and Others React To Danhausen’s AEW Debut

As we previously reported, Danhausen is All Elitehausen, as he signed with AEW and made his debut during last night’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite. Several wrestlers have reacted, including some not with the company. Of note is MJF and the Gunn Club, who have both had interactions with Danhausen in the past. Colten and Austin are currently being called “ass boys” on AEW TV thanks to a trend Danhausen started.

Colten wrote: “Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life.”

Austin added: “My life is f**king ruined.”

You can see other responses below.

A very nice, very evil addition! …has anyone told the Gunn Club?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/FIIxyImJY1 — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) January 27, 2022

….Shit. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 27, 2022