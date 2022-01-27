wrestling / News
The Gunn Club, MJF and Others React To Danhausen’s AEW Debut
As we previously reported, Danhausen is All Elitehausen, as he signed with AEW and made his debut during last night’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite. Several wrestlers have reacted, including some not with the company. Of note is MJF and the Gunn Club, who have both had interactions with Danhausen in the past. Colten and Austin are currently being called “ass boys” on AEW TV thanks to a trend Danhausen started.
Colten wrote: “Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life.”
Austin added: “My life is f**king ruined.”
You can see other responses below.
Who tf let @DanhausenAD in the building?! Where is our security?! This is the worst day of my life#AEWDynamite
— colten gunn (@coltengunn) January 27, 2022
my life is fu**ing ruined…#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rXb2t8VxVd
— danhausen is NOT elite (@theaustingunn) January 27, 2022
A very nice, very evil addition!
…has anyone told the Gunn Club?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/FIIxyImJY1
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) January 27, 2022
….Shit.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 27, 2022
Oh no… he followed me here… pic.twitter.com/1LiwJdGfXB
— Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 27, 2022
So happy for @DanhausenAD! https://t.co/yiPjvz3GkI pic.twitter.com/qn9Xl5XQwN
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 27, 2022
Congratulations @DanhausenAD on joining @AEW ! 👏👏 https://t.co/aFR0A1VEV6
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) January 27, 2022
