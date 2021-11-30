The Gunn Club Releases Video Message Ahead of AEW Dynamite Match With Sting & Darby Allin

– Billy Gunn released a video today ahead of The Gunn Club’s tag team match against Sting and Darby Allin tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. In the clip, The Gunn Club parodies Darby Allin’s past videos, showing Billy and Colten dressed as Sting and Darby. They retrieve body bags from a pickup truck that have the names “Sting” and “Darby” written on them.

After that, they throw down a baseball bat and a skateboard and light them on fire. You can check out that clip below.