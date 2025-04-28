The Hardy Boys Among Wrestlers In Action At Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest Event

Northeast Wrestling (NEW) is offering several special discounts for their upcoming Wrestlefest event, taking place on Saturday, May 10th, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

For a limited time, wrestling fans can take advantage of a special 4-pack ticket price on select seating by using the code FORWARD when purchasing tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, NEW is offering a “Me & 3” 4-Pack deal that doesn’t require any special code. With this offer, fans can simply purchase three tickets and automatically receive the fourth ticket for free, making it even easier to bring friends and family to Wrestlefest. Here is the updated card:

*Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Breezango

*NEW Champion Matt Taven vs. Mustafa Ali.

*Shelton Benjamin vs. KC Navarro.

*MVP vs. Mike Bennett.

*Romeo Roselli Retirement Match vs. Mike Mondo with Vito.