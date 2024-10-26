The Hardys Plan To Make The Most Of What May Be Their Final Full Metal Mayhem Match

In an interview with TheOneMona (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that if tonight is the last Full Metal Mayhem match for the Hardys, they plan to make the most of it. The team will face ABC and the System at TNA Bound for Glory tonight.

He said: “For us to be doing — We’re 33 years into this. To be doing a Full Metal Mayhem/TLC match against a really young team in ABC and the dastardly System, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, both very talented guys. This is cool. We’re just saying that if this happens to be our last full metal mayhem, we’re going to go out with a bang.“