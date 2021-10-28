The IInspiration on Recreating Their In-Ring Personas, Their Entrance at Bound For Glory

– During the latest episode of their Off Her Chops podcast, newly crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay, formerly WWE’s The IIconics), discussed rebranding themselves and their new in-ring personas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jessie McKay on creating The IInspiration: “Absolutely. I do feel like a whole new person. I’m just so proud of us. I’ve loved this process of creating The IInspiration. and being able to make the decisions for ourselves. We sat down and really thought about this, I pitched this to you. I was like, ‘I want to do 1990s/2000s pop stars,’ and we had ideas and we’ve always bounced off each other so well. Yeah. So I am incredibly proud of us. [At Bound For Glory], all that hard work of the past few months paid off, so we’re fuckin’ awesome.”

Jessie McKay on their Bound for Glory entrance: “The other exciting thing was our entrance for Bound For Glory. We had our beautiful friend, Danni/Harley Cameron, and she performed our entrance song live, and we had our music video as our Tron. This is the other thing that we’ve been working on for the past couple of months. I remember recording the song in the studio and it was so cool to see the setup and the people that we were able to work with. [They are] just insanely talented. Top-tier people [that] knew exactly what they were doing. So professional. Got shit done. We loved the song. Then, she asked, ‘Do you want to do a music video?’ So we had to try to schedule that in and then worked with an incredible, incredible team on that project as well. So even though that was separate [to their other blossoming projects], it was very much such a huge group effort across all boards, so we just want to send out a big thank you to everyone involved.”

Cassie Lee on how special the event was: “Literally we couldn’t have had — [Bound For Glory] wouldn’t have been as special as it was without that team… [Thanks to] everyone that worked on the song. Harley, oh my gosh, she’s so talented and we’re so thankful to have her.”

McKay on the inspiration for their entrance: “Thank you guys, if you’ve watched it on YouTube, if you’ve, you know, tweeted about it, or tagged us in whatever, like, we just want to appreciate the support because we put a lot of effort into this. I love how everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I’m getting Britney 2000 vibes and Christina ‘Dirty’ [vibes],’ because that’s exactly what we were going for. So I love that comparison to them. Yeah, we’re just having fun. Loving the hustle and just being able to say booked and busy.”