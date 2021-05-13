wrestling / News
The Inner Circle Comment On Giving The Pinnacle A ‘Bubbly’ Bath On AEW Dynamite
May 13, 2021 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle interrupting the Pinnacle’s big segment by demanding a rematch and spraying them down with Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ champagne. Jericho and Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment on giving the group a ‘Bubbly’ bath.
Jericho wrote: “The #InnerCircle….providing only the Pinnacle of Bubbly Baths. #InnerCircleNeverDies @AEW”
Guevara added: “Got Bubbly?”
The #InnerCircle….providing only the Pinnacle of Bubbly Baths. #InnerCircleNeverDies @AEW pic.twitter.com/Y08Vmf8Nok
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 13, 2021
Got Bubbly? #AEWDynamite
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Update on Backstage AEW Role for Recent Signee ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean
- Taylor Wilde on Getting Cast as Ultimate Warrior’s First Wife for Dark Side of the Ring S3
- Damian Priest Says He Was Told If He Messed Up His Opportunity, He Was Done
- Eric Bischoff Was ‘Embarrassed’ To Be In Randy Savage A&E Biography, Talks Brian Pillman Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring