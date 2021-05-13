wrestling / News

The Inner Circle Comment On Giving The Pinnacle A ‘Bubbly’ Bath On AEW Dynamite

May 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Inner Circle

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle interrupting the Pinnacle’s big segment by demanding a rematch and spraying them down with Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ champagne. Jericho and Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment on giving the group a ‘Bubbly’ bath.

Jericho wrote: “The #InnerCircle….providing only the Pinnacle of Bubbly Baths. #InnerCircleNeverDies @AEW

Guevara added: “Got Bubbly?

