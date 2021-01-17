wrestling / News

The Karate Man Defeats Ethan Page In Mortal Kombat Inspired Cinematic Match at Impact Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Karate Man

Impact Wrestling took a page out of Mortal Kombat’s book with a cinematic match inspired by the classic video game franchise that saw The Karate Man defeat Ethan Page and finishing him off by ripping his heart out like a Mortal Kombat fatality.

Highlights are below.

