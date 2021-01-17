wrestling / News
The Karate Man Defeats Ethan Page In Mortal Kombat Inspired Cinematic Match at Impact Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling took a page out of Mortal Kombat’s book with a cinematic match inspired by the classic video game franchise that saw The Karate Man defeat Ethan Page and finishing him off by ripping his heart out like a Mortal Kombat fatality.
Highlights are below.
.@The_KarateMan is a master of all kinds of martial arts. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/MYYUGCxZrU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
GET HIM A BODY BAG! #HardToKill @The_KarateMan @OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/lcBAX90Sj6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
The new Mortal Kombat movie is crazy. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/FL1vNkeAV6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
