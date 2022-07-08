The Legion of Pain Didn’t Like How Vince McMahon Changed Their WWE Act

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), The Legion of Pain spoke about how their act was changed during their time in WWE as the Authors of Pain. Neither Gzim Selmani nor Sunny Dhinsa approved of the changes made when they went to the main roster, including the removal of Paul Ellering as their manager. Here are highlights:

Gzim on WWE removing Paul Ellering as their manager: “Even though we didn’t agree with the decision of Vince taking Paul away at our [main roster] debut — but it was Paul’s decision to keep going and not to interfere with his decision of having Paul leave us. So, you know, it was a little bit of a hard moment for us, of course.”

Sunny on their bond with Ellering: “Paul’s been down with us since day one and he’s down with every decision we’ve ever made. Yeah, we all respect each other as individuals and he’s a legend and who wouldn’t want a legend having their back?”