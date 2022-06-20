The Legion of Pain Discuss Their Release From WWE, How They Felt About It

In an interview with Fightful, The Legion of Pain (Gzim & Sunny) spoke about their release from the WWE, where they wrestled as the Authors of Pain (or AOP). Here are highlights:

Gzim on if their releases were shocking: “No. Absolutely. It was a decision that me and Gzim had already made. There was nothing shocking about it. We were offered to do something we didn’t want to do at the time and we opted out of it. That was it. Whatever you see online and whatever you’ve read before, that was the truth. Me and Gzim both said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to do this at this time. We’d rather be with our families.’ There’s no ill will with the company. We got no bad feelings. I’m sure they don’t want any bad feelings with us. It was mutual and we went our separate ways. It was the right thing to do at that point. Like I said, we had to take care of our families. We did just that and now we feel our families are secure, they’re comfortable and we can go back to work. That was it. There was no shock. No, ‘Oh, wow. I didn’t expect that.’ No, no. None of that.”

Sunny on not regretting leaving the company: “Absolutely. People who get it, they get it. It was very uncertain. Work and feeding your families even. You don’t go into the grocery stores ‘cause the grocery stores were only open a couple of hours. There was a lot of things that we took into consideration before making that decision. I’ve got no regrets. I know Gzim has no regrets. We’re comfortable, you know what I mean? It was the right thing to do at the right time.”

Gzim on making their return to wrestling: “Me and Sunny, we’re always on the same page. We’re crazy. We just felt we needed to take time off. We always stayed in good contact and we always stayed in good contact with Paul. We said, ‘Once the moment is here to come back, we’ll come back.’ It feels just right now. It’s time to come back.”