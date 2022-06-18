The Legion of Pain Got Paul Ellering’s Blessing Before Their Name Change

In an interview with Fightful, The Legion of Pain’s Sunny spoke about their name change from the Authors of Pain and how they got Paul Ellering’s blessing first. Here are highlights:

On the name change: “That name is Paul’s blessing. He wanted the name for a long time. That’s his call. He’s part of the team. We’re once again a unit. The band’s back together. We’re just excited, man. We’re excited to be with Paul. It’s gonna be different.”

On ignoring online reactions: “We’re kind of like cavemen. We don’t really look at anything online, so it doesn’t get to us ever. We never really pay attention to anything that’s going on online. We’re trying to be better at it, honestly. But when it comes to social media and all that, we’re old school. Took me ten minutes to get on this Zoom call.”