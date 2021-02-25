The Maestro on Bobby Lashley: ‘This Guy Might be the Secret Weapon the WWE Has Had All Along’

– Speaking on the latest episode of VOC Nation’s In the Room, former WCW wrestler The Maestro spoke about WWE finally letting Bobby Lashley realize his potential and more. Below are some highlights sent to us by VOC Nation.

The Maestro on Bobby Lashley: “I mean the guy can do it all. Aside from his training and background with the military, I mean he can go with the best of them. He can dress in sharp three piece suits, he can be a monster when he wants to be, he can be a teddy bear when he wants to be, and my God, that match the other night with Strowman; what a beast. This guy might be the secret weapon the WWE has had all along.”

Maestro on Rocky Johnson using a dropkick in amateur wrestling: “When Rocky Johnson was dabbling into amateur wrestling, he got disqualified one time because he threw a dropkick on his opponent. That’s the story I heard, and I always pop every time I hear that story.”

his thoughts on Sasha Banks’ interview with Steve Austin: “I think Sasha tried too much for a bit to stay in character. There were moments in that interview where you could see (her true personality). You could see like where she almost broke down talking about Dusty Rhodes, talking about her depression and how she got through it and everything – those were the high moments for me and I thought that was really cool.”