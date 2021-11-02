The Miz Eliminated On Tonight’s Dancing With the Stars

The Miz’s run on Dancing With the Stars is over, as he was eliminated on tonight’s show. The WWE star was up for elimination alongside Jojo Siwa, and the judges voted for Siwa.

Miz made it about halfway through the competition, with eight competitors remaining after his elimination.

More dancing on the way from #MizWit on @DancingABC!!! Keep those votes coming by texting Miz to 21523 up to 10x until 10pm ET!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YTvJlaFxC5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 2, 2021