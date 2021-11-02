wrestling / News

The Miz Eliminated On Tonight’s Dancing With the Stars

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
THE MIZ, WWE - Dancing With The Stars

The Miz’s run on Dancing With the Stars is over, as he was eliminated on tonight’s show. The WWE star was up for elimination alongside Jojo Siwa, and the judges voted for Siwa.

Miz made it about halfway through the competition, with eight competitors remaining after his elimination.

