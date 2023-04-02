The Miz Names His Favorite WrestleMania 39 Night One Matches

The Miz jumped online on Sunday morning to name his top matches from night one of WrestleMania 39. The WWE star posted a TikTok responding to fan who asked for his matches of the night from Saturday, and you can see the highlights below:

On being more of a fan of moments than matches of the night: “Early in the morning, just got in the car headed to SoFi Stadium for night two of WrestleMania. The question is, ‘What was your favorite match of the night?’ Of night one of WrestleMania. Man, you know I’m not a big proponent of match of the night. I like moments. Like, moments at WrestleMania that literally, I think, will stand the test of time.

On Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio: “Dominik’s entrance entrance of him coming from prison into the stadium, I think, will forever be locked in my brain. And then Rey Mysterio’s daughter jumping over the barricade about to just beat her brother up, and Dominik getting spanked with a belt. Like, whipped with e belt? I mean that match for me was just — I love the story, I love everything that Rey is. I mean, he’s a Hall of Famer, a legend. And then his son is just being a little punk and needs to be put in his place. And his dad did that yesterday.”

On Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: “I loved Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. I think was a star-making appearance from Rhea Ripley. It was a necessity for her to win the Smackdown Women’s Title. And now, I think she’s gonna do something with it. She’s an incredible wrestler. In the ring, [she’s] technically sound and very powerful. Could probably lift more than me. [chuckles] But what a match those two had. Very sound.”

On the Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: “And then, that tag match. Very rarely do we ever have a main event that is a tag match. A story that is built so well. And these Superstars — The Usos, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn have put forth the work, the effort, the time, the dedication to put forth a classic main event. And if I have to choose a match of the night, it would have to be that main event. Watching the emotion from the crowd, the electricity from the crowd; there was at least five times where I jumped out of my seat going, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And so what a night, a lot of memories. And tonight is going to be no different. I promise you that.”

