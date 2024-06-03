wrestling / News
The Miz Guarantees WrestleMania In Cleveland If City Gets a Dome Stadium
The Miz says WrestleMania is guaranteed to come to Cleveland if the city gets a dome stadium. Cleveland is set to host SummerSlam 2024 this year, and The Miz appeared on 96.5 KISS FM and said that he would love to see the company’s biggest PPV of the year come to his home city.
“I would love it, especially if we get a dome,” Miz said (per Fightful). “We get a dome, I guarantee we’re going to have WrestleMania in Cleveland.”
He continued, “You have to get a dome. I know people are like, ‘We’re a cold weather city.’ I’m not a cold weather guy. I’m not. I want a dome.”
WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
