The Miz Says He Hasn’t Gotten Used To Playing Babyface

The Miz says that he’s still not used to playing a babyface and still prefers when people hate him. The Raw star is in the midst of a babyface run alongside R-Truth, and he recently noted with WrestleRant Radio that he still isn’t used to the notion of being liked.

“No, I’m not used to it at all,” Miz said (per Fightful). “People are like, what would you rather be? It’s like, I love being hated. A lot of people, some bad guys don’t like to be hated. They’ll go on X or Instagram and look at the comments to see if they’re like, ‘oh, I don’t like him, but man, is he cool’. Or I don’t like him, but man, he’s got cool moves. I don’t like that. I want people to despise me and can’t stand me. That’s me doing my job to the best of my ability.”

He continued, “Now after, I don’t know what, 18 years of being a bad guy, all of a sudden you attach yourself to R-Truth and you’re going to be beloved because there is no one more beloved in WWE than R-Truth. People always say like, I’m underrated. I don’t think people realize how underrated R-Truth is as a talent. He’s been here longer than everybody else and has been able to evolve and make amazing content. Like he’s taken seriously, but he also can be funny. That’s very difficult to do. Very difficult. Funny is usually you’re not taken seriously. You’re just a goof. Truth is able to find that fine line and I’m loving being along with the rides with him.”