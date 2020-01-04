wrestling / News
The Miz Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
January 3, 2020 | Posted by
– The Miz will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Twitter Friday night that Miz, who turned heel and attacked Kofi Kingston on Smackdown, will be the guest this week with co-hosts Booker T and Renee Young, as well as Paige and Charlotte.
The announcers also teased on Smackdown that John Morrison could appear after he made his return on Smackdown, shutting down Cathy Kelley’s attempt to get comments from Miz about the Kingston attack. The show airs on FOX Sports 1 on Tuesday night.
This week's #WWEBackstage is going to be AWESOMMEEEEE! @mikethemiz will be our special guest to kick off 2020 this Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/jKqmvohqfB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW
- Arn Anderson On When He Knew His WWE Run Was Ending, Feeling Like An Outsider There
- NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW