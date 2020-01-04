The Miz Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage

– The Miz will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Twitter Friday night that Miz, who turned heel and attacked Kofi Kingston on Smackdown, will be the guest this week with co-hosts Booker T and Renee Young, as well as Paige and Charlotte.

The announcers also teased on Smackdown that John Morrison could appear after he made his return on Smackdown, shutting down Cathy Kelley’s attempt to get comments from Miz about the Kingston attack. The show airs on FOX Sports 1 on Tuesday night.