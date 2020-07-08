The Miz Wants to Make John Morrison WWE Champion, Hopes to Face Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak at Summerslam

The Miz discussed his hopes for Summerslam, his desire to see John Morrison become WWE Champion and more win a new interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting to face Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak at SummerSlam: “Any time I get to beat up Daniel Bryan, it’s one of my favorite things to do in WWE. And any time I get to beat up a person that envies Daniel Bryan, that’s also one of my favorite things, too.”

On wanting John Morrison to get a WWE Championship run: “John will be WWE Champion, and it’s my goal to get him there. He would be an outstanding WWE Champion. Some of the stuff he can do is incredible, he’s so entertaining. He’s a friend that has my back, and I have his, too. But working with John, I’ve never had more fun in my life. John really pushes me to do things I’m normally not as comfortable doing.”

On working during the pandemic: “I feel safe every time I walk into the PC. WWE is really looking out for us. Everyone is getting tested, they’re doing their due diligence. WWE is giving people entertainment. People need entertainment right now, some fun, and that’s what we’re giving them every week.”

On his new game show Cannonball: “It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s competitive, and I hope people watch with their entire family. Come enter into our reality, let us entertain you.”