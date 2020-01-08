The New Day Recall Their Booty-Os Entrance From WrestleMania 32 & Original Entrance Plan, Being Angry With How the Match Went Down

– On the latest Feel the Power, the New Day recalled their famous “Booty-Os” cereal box entrance at WrestleMania 32 and being angry about how their match went down. Xavier Woods, Big E. and Kofi Kingston faced off with the League of Nations — Alberto Del Rio, Rusev and Sheamus — in a losing effort for the match, and came out of a giant Booty-Os box for their entrance.

E. called the match his least favorite WrestleMania, while Woods recalled that there was a heated situation between the two groups about the match. WWE did a WWE 24 special about that WrestleMania and the group revealed that they expressed their dissatisfaction in an interview taped for the show, but which didn’t make it into the special.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

Woods on the original idea for their entrance: “The original idea that we actually had for the entrance was kind of insane too. So, we haven’t done this, and hopefully we’ll get to at some point, is we wanted to get a big van and have it look like a unicorn. But the back doors are taken off, and they’ve been replaced with huge butt cheeks that are on springs. So when the van is moving, the butt cheeks are shaking. And then once it gets down to the end of the ramp — hey, it fits in! Essentially, the cheeks open up, and then we come out of the van on tricycles with all our unicorn stuff on, just having a great time.”

Woods on Triple H suggesting the Booty-Os box: “So we explain this to Triple H, to Paul. He who SHALL be named. And he says, ‘I mean, that’s great. And we can look into it if you want to. Or, you guys can come out of a big box of Booty-Os like the toys.’ And we were like, ‘[excited gasp]! Yes, please. Yes, please!’ So that, to me — at least for us, that’s our greatest entrance ever. So good, so absurd.”

Woods on being unhappy with the match: “For me, it was like more of a special thing [being in a match at the show]. Like, you guys had been at Mania and wrestled at Mania before. This was my first time — I was in a battle royal, not the year before but the year before that. I was in a battle royale, which was like, ‘Okay, cool, you get to be out there.’ But I had — this was my first time being in an advertised match at WrestleMania. And it just completely fell apart, at no fault of our own. So I was like, on another-level mad, because it shouldn’t have been like that. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight, so I’m on like another level of heated.”

Kingston on their post-match interview not airing: “Did [WWE] air what we said on — I feel like they didn’t air the grievance that we had with the match. And I feel like in a lot of ways, that dynamic where it was like the two polar opposites, right? Because we are three guys who are always totally for the group. The better that one of us is, the better that all of us is. And them, it was more the mentality of, ‘I don’t want to be here, I’m in this for myself, how can I [help myself]? And to each their own, because that works for a lot of people, you know? Like, being selfish in the business, you hear people say it all the time. ‘You’ve gotta be selfish, you’ve gotta step on toes.’ And that’s kind of the mentality that they had vs. what we had.”

Woods on the League’s perspective: “For us, we wanted to be a tag team. We want to be advertised as a tag team, we want to be sold as a tag team. For them, they weren’t tag team guys. So I completely understand that thought process. It’s not something that’s gonna flip. If they [WWE Creative] came up to me today, and they’re like, ‘Hey, when you come back, you’re a singles guy,’ it’d be like “Ahhhhh…that’s not — I mean, I can. It’s not my preferred lane. I like being in a tag team…so like, I get it. I wouldn’t do it myself, but I understand where that emotion comes from.”

