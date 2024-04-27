The OC Believe Triple H Split Tag Team Titles To Focus More On Tag Wrestling

In the latest episode of Talk’n Shop (via Fightful), The OC spoke about their belief that WWE will focus more on tag team wrestling now that the tag team titles have been split up. Each show has its own champions, with Awesome Truth on RAW and A-Town Down Under on Smackdown.

Luke Gallows said: “I thought it was really cool, even though we weren’t in the match and should’ve been, that they split the tag team titles at WrestleMania XL. It’ll be nice to see if there is some focus on tag team wrestling again. I feel like you’re starting to see some of that. I don’t know if the previous regime appreciated it as much. We know there is great fun, great drama in good tag team wrestling. Two sets of belts, one for each show, is a huge plus.”

Karl Anderson added: “Hunter [Triple H] is in charge of all of that. He’s going to make sure there is going to be tag teams.“