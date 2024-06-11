The OC Say They Were Offered Two Year Deals By TNA Before Leaving

The OC recently talked about their time in TNA and noted that they were offered two-year deals in 2022 before they ultimately left the company. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson exited TNA in August of 2022, having signed a short extension beyond their July 2022 contract end date and finishing up with the promotion. They worked in NJPW until October and then signed with WWE, where they’ve been ever since. The two talked about the matter on their Talk’n Shop podcast and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Anderson on their time in TNA: “We signed with TNA on July 15-16, 2020. It was a two-year deal and it ended on July 16, 2022. That was our last TV tapings. Let’s put this out there. TNA, and the people in charge of TNA at the time, offered us a new two-year deal.”

Gallows on TNA’s offer: “They offered us a new two-year deal with significant raises. I know that will make some people mad… We wanted to do it, but we wanted to be able to make those New Japan dates.”

Anderson on turning down the contract due to the NJPW dates: “To their credit, they said, ‘I can’t sign you to this and have you miss these shows.’ We, at that time, we had really missed Japan.”