The Renegade Twins Win NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions At Nuff Said

The Renegade Twins have taken the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship title by triumphing over Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige of Pretty Empowered. The match took place tonight at NWA Nuff Said in a finish where Charlette Renegade overpowered Ella Envy, marking the second instance the Twins beat Pretty Empowered.

You can see some highlights from the bout below.