wrestling / News
The Renegade Twins Win NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions At Nuff Said
February 11, 2023 | Posted by
The Renegade Twins have taken the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship title by triumphing over Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige of Pretty Empowered. The match took place tonight at NWA Nuff Said in a finish where Charlette Renegade overpowered Ella Envy, marking the second instance the Twins beat Pretty Empowered.
You can see some highlights from the bout below.
#AndNew NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions: @Renegade_Twins‼️
Congratulations to @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 #NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/Vu3Zi5XvNn
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2023
OMG!!😱 They did it!! The Renegade Twins are the new NWA Women's Tag Team Champions!@W18Robin @CharRenegade_1 #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/H6M4e2YzS3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023
