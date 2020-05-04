The Revolt Reportedly Had To Sign Over Trademarks To Get Out Of WWE Contracts

It was reported last month that the Revival were granted their release from the WWE, which led to them changing their ring names and tag team name. Scott Dawson became Dax Harwood and Dash Wilder became Cash Wheeler, while the team are now known as ‘The Revolt’. According to Fightful, The Revolt had to sign over their former trademarks to WWE in order to be allowed out of their contracts.

Last week, the WWE opposed trademarks related to the team, which included “No Flips, Just Fists,” “#FTRKO” and “Say Yeah.” It turns out those were the trademarks the team had to turn over to get out of their contracts. WWE had originally planned on extending Harwood’s contract from April to the end of the summer, and Wheeler’s would end in June. After weeks of negotiations, the deal was made.

The team reportedly spent thousands of dollars to get the trademarks for themselves, but WWE wanted them in order to keep Harwood and Wheeler from using them outside the company. The team originally asked for a release last year and did so several times before it finally happened in April of this year.