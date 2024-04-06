The Rock Praises CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins’ Mic Skills

The Rock may think no one is at his level on the mic, but he does appreciate the promo skills of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The People’s Champion was asked during an interview with Will Cain on Fox News about who was on par with him in terms of mic skills, and he said no one but then singled out the three for what they can do along with Paul Heyman.

“Let’s see. There’s that guy….no one. [laughs]. The Final Boss answer is no one,” Rock said (per Fightful). “There are a few guys who I think are great on the mic. CM Punk is great on the mic. Cody Rhodes is great on the mic. Seth Rollins, great on the mic. Paul Heyman, another guy great on the mic. What made, I believe, the wrestlers of the ’70s and ’80s, they had this unique style where in their promos, there was this belief, because it was a fact and it was true, that if you didn’t get over, if you didn’t get over on the microphone, you weren’t going to eat and pay your bills. It was just that simple.”

He continued, “When you look back on those guys in the 70s and 80s, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes. These guys got over on the microphone because their life literally depended on it. When you come from that kind of hunger. You speak in a different way. It’s not that it’s missing these days, it’s just the way of the culture and business model, the energy, intensity, and vitriol is just different when guys speak on the mic today.”

The Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins at tonight’s WrestleMania 40 night one.