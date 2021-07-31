The Rock Tells Emily Blunt How Bret Hart Helped Him Out When He Was a Rookie

The Rock took a moment while promoting Jungle Cruise to praise Bret Hart for being so good to him when he was just coming into WWE. The Great one has been deep into promotional work for the film, which hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on Friday. While speaking with The Illuminerdi’s Joseph Deckelmeier, Rock noticed Deckelmeier’s Hitman T-shirt and told co-star Emily Blunt about Hart being supportive of him.

“The T-shirt is a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler. And his name is Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and he comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was world champion and there were a lot of guys in that world, at that time in 1996 that didn’t necessarily embrace me — just when I was a rookie coming in. Because everyone is hungry for their spot and there are a lot of — he’ll tell you, there’s a lot of sharks in the water. But that guy, Bret — he was world champion, and showed me how it was done.”

Blunt asked why he thought Hart was nice to him, and he said, “I think because he knew that — our families knew each other, and I came from a lineage of pro wrestling, and that I had a lot of love and respect for wrestling. And he was just a great guy. I always like to give him props when I can.”