WWE News: The Rock Gets Rare Hollywood Achievement, Full Video of Becky Lynch at Vulture Fest

– The Rock’s latest film, Moana 2 is expected to debut at #1 at the box office this weekend. That would give the ‘Final Boss’ a rare Hollywood achievement: two movies hitting #1 at the box office in the same month. His film Red One opened a couple of weeks ago at #1 with $32.1 million. Moana 2 could do better than that, as it could get upwards of $200 million over the five-day weekend.

Deadline reports that no other actor has pulled off this achievement, although some have come close. Leonardo DiCaprio was in both Gangs of New York and Catch Me If You Can in December 2002, but neither film hit #1 thanks to Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Other actors, such as Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hanks, had films open within a month of each other (but not the same month).

– The full video of Becky Lynch at Vulture Fest is now available online.