The Rock Set For Special Pregame Appearance At Super Bowl LVI

The NFL has announced that The Rock will make a special pregame appearance during the Super Bowl LVI festivities on Sunday. The game, which kicks off at 6:30 PM ET and will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, is set to feature the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rock took to Twitter to express his excitement for finally having an opportunity to take the field at a Super Bowl.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true 😄✊🏾 This will historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING⚡️🔥 I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!!” he wrote.

Of course, SoFi Stadium will also host WrestleMania 39 in 2023, with speculation that WWE wants The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event.

