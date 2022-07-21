wrestling / News

The Rock Shares His Reaction To Simone Johnson’s First WWE Promo, Her Name Change To Ava Raine

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
The Rock Dwayne Johnson WrestleMania 32 Second Elias Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, recently cut her first promo as Ava Raine at an NXT live event earlier this month. In an interview with Kerry Washington on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Rock shared his reaction to Johnson’s promo and her name change. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

The Rock on his daughter’s first promo in WWE: “She made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You have to be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name, Ava Raine.”

On Johnson’s name change to Ava Raine: “It comes from all different areas. It’s probably a mix of what she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called. Ultimately, what the powers that be want her to be called as well. She’s the first fourth generation of pro wrestler in WWE. I always like to say that Ava Raine could mean a lot of things, but in my mind, it means she’s going to lay the smackdown on candy asses.”

