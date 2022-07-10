wrestling / News

Simone Johnson Cuts Her First Promo At WWE NXT Live Event

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Simone Johnson, The Rock Image Credit: WWE

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cut her first promo as Ava Raine, a member of WWE NXT, at tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, FL. In the promo, Johnson called herself “The Final Girl” and had harsh words for the NXT women’s roster.

Highlights from her promo are below (h/t Fightful).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Simone Johnson, Ashish

More Stories

loading