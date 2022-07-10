wrestling / News
Simone Johnson Cuts Her First Promo At WWE NXT Live Event
Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cut her first promo as Ava Raine, a member of WWE NXT, at tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, FL. In the promo, Johnson called herself “The Final Girl” and had harsh words for the NXT women’s roster.
Highlights from her promo are below (h/t Fightful).
Tonight was reportedly Simone Johnson's first promo in front of fans #WWENXT #nxtorlando @AvaRaineWWE https://t.co/oDWvtJmx95
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) July 10, 2022
Oh SNAP it is @AvaRaineWWE at #WWENXT #NXTOrlando and she talking smack on @CoraJadeWWE and the rest of the new generation of NXT women’s division pic.twitter.com/LKAgZdtZVW
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) July 10, 2022
hi 🧛🏼♀️ https://t.co/MlZfrBqXNt
— AVA (@AvaRaineWWE) July 10, 2022
