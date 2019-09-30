The Rock Returning To WWE Friday At SmackDown

– Finally…The Rock will return to WWE SmackDown.

The Rock took to social media to announce that he will be live at SmackDown this Friday when the show premieres on Fox.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Also scheduled for the show are Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Goldberg, and more.

Scheduled for the SmackDown on Fox premiere:

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* Ladder Match With Careers On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan