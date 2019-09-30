wrestling / News

The Rock Returning To WWE Friday At SmackDown

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
The Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson

– Finally…The Rock will return to WWE SmackDown.

The Rock took to social media to announce that he will be live at SmackDown this Friday when the show premieres on Fox.

Also scheduled for the show are Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Goldberg, and more.

Scheduled for the SmackDown on Fox premiere:

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* Ladder Match With Careers On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley
* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

