The Rock Reveals What He Told Cody Rhodes on Monday’s WWE RAW

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW this past Monday, interrupting Cody Rhodes and then attacking him later in the night. During the first segment, Rock whispered something to Rhodes that left him shaken. In a post on Instagram, he revealed what he said.

He wrote: “Tonight, I make you bleed.”

Lip readers on social media had already figured it out, but this confirms it. And Rock did just that, busting Cody open at the end of the show.