The Rock Says He’s The Head of the Table, Won’t Confirm Challenging Roman Reigns
October 12, 2022
The Rock is currently doing a lot of interviews to promote his new movie Black Adam, and in one of them he said that he was the ‘Head of the Table’.
He said: “Who is Head of the Table? I’m not saying any names, but you’re looking into his eyes right now.”
He would not confirm that he was challenging Roman Reigns, but said he loves the idea of doing a Wrestlemania match with him.