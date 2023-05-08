The Rock Shares Footage of Watching His Dad Fight Tony Atlas, Talks About Training With His Father

In a post on Instagram, The Rock shared footage of his dad, Rocky Johnson, wrestling Tony Atlas, which he was in attendance for. He also spoke about training with his dad.

He wrote: “Amazing footage here of my old man, Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas at a TV taping for @wwe back in 1983 – as the first black tag team champions in WWE history. As an 11yr old boy, pro wrestlers were my heroes –

My dad, Atlas, Snuka, Wild Samoans, Muraco, Piper, Dr. D, Hogan etc. To me, they were the real deal. By the age of 5, my dad had me in the gym, kicking my little ass all over the wrestling mats. By 12 he’d make me get up with him at 5am every Saturday and Sunday to go workout on the weights. Discipline. Extreme at times but that was his way.

This is why the gym will always be my sacred place. My therapy, my refuge. All thanks to my old man’s tough love.

How fucking insane were my dad and Tony’s genetics???!!”