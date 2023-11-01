wrestling / News

The Rock Shares Photos of His Halloween Costume

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some photos on his Instagram account showing him dressed up as David Beckham for Halloween. You can view those photos below.

The Rock wrote in the caption, 265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM #7 on the field #1 in your heart Happy Halloween, my friends 🎃💀🥃 BlaMoan = Black + Samoan 💪🏾😊 #BendItLikeABlaMoan #TaurusEnergy #May2ndBabies”

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

