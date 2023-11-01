wrestling / News
The Rock Shares Photos of His Halloween Costume
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some photos on his Instagram account showing him dressed up as David Beckham for Halloween. You can view those photos below.
The Rock wrote in the caption, 265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM #7 on the field #1 in your heart Happy Halloween, my friends 🎃💀🥃 BlaMoan = Black + Samoan 💪🏾😊 #BendItLikeABlaMoan #TaurusEnergy #May2ndBabies”
