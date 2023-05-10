The Rock Shares Story Of How Rocky Johnson Was Kicked Out Of His Home At 13

The Rock recently shared a story about how his father Rocky Johnson was kicked out of his home at the age of 13. The actor and WWE veteran was a guest on The Pivot podcast and talked about how Johnson was kicked out at such a young age after an altercation with his mom’s then-boyfriend.

“It was Christmas,” Rock said (per Wrestling Inc). “My dad’s dad had died I think a year earlier and there was a new boyfriend in the mix. He came over and they had their turkey and he peed on the turkey. The boyfriend did. He got drunk and peed on the turkey. My dad was 13. They got in a fight. My dad took a toy gun and he drew a line in the dirt and said, ‘If you cross that, I’m gonna take this shovel and I’m gonna kill you.’ He was drunk. He crossed the line.”

Rock continued, “My dad, at 13, he grabbed the shovel and laid him out cold as a block of ice. Cops came. As he was out, the cops looked at my grandmother and said, ‘When he gets up, one of two things are going to happen. Either he’s gonna kill him or he’s gonna kill him. One of ’em got to go.’ And my grandmother looked at my dad and said, ‘You’re out.'”