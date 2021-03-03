wrestling / News
The Rock Says Vince McMahon Was a Father Figure For Him in Twitter Q&A
The Rock has had a lot of good things to say about Vince McMahon over the years, and did so again in a Twitter Q&A. The Great One did a Q&A during Tuesday night’s episode of Young Rock and was asked about his relationship with the WWE Chairman.
In response, Rock said:
“[Vince McMahon] was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off.”
In other responses, he noted how the Iron Sheik’s wife used to babysit him and that Randy Savage was one of his childhood heroes. He also shared a story about his ruthless his grandmother was (except to him):
@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off. #YoungRock https://t.co/qqeJJ4JZDd
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 3, 2021
His wife used to babysit me.
Yup, we were very close. @the_ironsheik Uncle Sheikee baby!!!#YoungRock https://t.co/xzVTFvKipg
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 3, 2021
Randy was one of my childhood heroes. #YoungRock https://t.co/RZTyThr3pn
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 3, 2021
😂 My grandmother, Lia Maivia didn’t f*ck around. She promoted wrestling with an iron fist and getting violent with the wrestlers if they “got outta line” was common. Behind closed doors. She was ruthless with everyone, but I was always her baby 😂 #slappinggloves #YoungRock https://t.co/kNLuHI4zjT
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Elias vs. Damian Priest Ran So Long During Raw
- Billy Corgan Confirms Return of Weekly NWA Powerrr, Explains Why YouTube Videos Were Pulled
- Cody Rhodes Reveals If He’s Ever ‘Partaken’ With Snoop Dogg, Evaluates Shaq for Dynamite Match
- Mother of Peyton Royce Allegedly Tweets Criticism of Charlotte Flair During Raw