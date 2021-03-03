The Rock Says Vince McMahon Was a Father Figure For Him in Twitter Q&A

The Rock has had a lot of good things to say about Vince McMahon over the years, and did so again in a Twitter Q&A. The Great One did a Q&A during Tuesday night’s episode of Young Rock and was asked about his relationship with the WWE Chairman.

In response, Rock said:

“[Vince McMahon] was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off.”

In other responses, he noted how the Iron Sheik’s wife used to babysit him and that Randy Savage was one of his childhood heroes. He also shared a story about his ruthless his grandmother was (except to him):

