The Rock On Why He Came Back to Wrestling, His Family’s Legacy

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock explained why he returned to WWE after years away and spoke about his family’s legacy within the company. Rock is now part of the TKO Board and looks to have some sort of involvement in Wrestlemania 40. Here are highlights:

On why he returned to WWE: “I love it. I love what I do, I love this world of wrestling, I love pro wrestling, I was born into pro wrestling, I will always be a pro wrestler at heart and in attitude too.”

On how the company is bigger than ever: “I think my dad would’ve never ever imagined anything like this, and my grandfather too. I took a little visit on the day that I took the board appointment in New York City — [when] we opened up the stock exchange that morning, which was awesome — and I said to WWE president CEO Nick Kahn, I said, ‘Hey, let’s go down to Stamford and I just want to see everybody face to face at the Stamford WWE HQ, just so I can see them, say thank you and let’s bring in the future together.'”

On Triple H showing him the new WWE HQ: “He goes, ‘Hey, I got one more thing to show you,’ and we went downstairs, [where] you see on the wall these pictures of these wrestlers. He goes, ‘Oh, look at that one.’ And over in the corner is this incredibly well-lit picture, black-and-white, of my dad and Tony Atlas, the day they made history and became the first Black tag team champions. I have never seen that picture before and I was so choked up… I was really moved. In that moment, I thought, ‘Man, they were wrestling in what was a field house back then and wrestling has changed!’ My dad just made history and the bumps and the bruises and the sacrifices that he made and that all those guys made. Now we’re talking about the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the company signs a $5 billion deal with Netflix. It’s just incredible. I’m so grateful for the work that he put in and the ground that he laid, [with] my grandfather and all the other wrestlers. But also, I’m so grateful to come back in this capacity that I could come back and give to this business and give to the men and women in that locker room, and try and do my little part to do this with everything and create greater opportunities for all of them. It’s the greatest thing in the world, so I’m so grateful now.”