The Rock Says WrestleMania 42 Announcement Was Originally Set For Super Bowl

The Rock revealed that the announcement of WrestleMania 42 coming to New Orleans was originally planned to take place at the Super Bowl. During Friday night’s post-WWE Smackdown press conference, the Final Boss was asked about the announcement and what role the investment in improving the SuperDome had in making the decision to host WrestleMania there. He noted that the original plan was to make the reveal at the Super Bowl earlier this month but it wasn’t able to happen.

“We were — and I’ll share this with you,” Rock began. “We were going to be part of the Super Bowl and make the announcement at the Super Bowl that we were coming here to New Orleans. We had a couple of hiccups that we couldn’t make that happen. But in any event, we’re here now and the improvements made to the Dome played a great factor into what we’re doing.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 11th and 12th, 2026 in the SuperDome.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.