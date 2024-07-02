The Sandman, Bill Alfonso & More Set For Meet & Greet In Philadelphia

ECW originals The Sandman, Bill Alfonso and more are set to appear at a meet and greet in Philadelphia this coming weekend. Suplex Vintage Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Sandman, Alfonso, Tod Gordan and 2 Cold Scorpio will be part of the meet and greet, which is a fundraiser to assist Scorpio after he was arrested while he was defending himself working as a security guard in Kansas City.

The company wrote: