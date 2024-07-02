wrestling / News
The Sandman, Bill Alfonso & More Set For Meet & Greet In Philadelphia
ECW originals The Sandman, Bill Alfonso and more are set to appear at a meet and greet in Philadelphia this coming weekend. Suplex Vintage Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Sandman, Alfonso, Tod Gordan and 2 Cold Scorpio will be part of the meet and greet, which is a fundraiser to assist Scorpio after he was arrested while he was defending himself working as a security guard in Kansas City.
The company wrote:
“THIS SATURDAY! The hardcore icon himself The Sandman will be in the building with the hottest podcast around, The Sandman Podcast! And he’ll have special guests Todd Gordon, Bill Alfonso and the legend 2 Cold Scorpio with him! They’ll be hanging out and signing at 4 o’clock so don’t miss it! Suplex Vintage Wrestling, 628 South St! Be there!”
