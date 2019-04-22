wrestling / News
The Shield Victorious In Dean Ambrose’s Final WWE Match (Pics, Video)
– To very little surprise, The Shield ended up winning Dean Ambrose’s final match in WWE. Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley in the main event of The Shield’s Final Chapter. Corbin took the pinfall after a Dirty Deeds by Ambrose, followed by a Shield Bomb. You can see pics and video below from the match.
The crowd chanted “Thank You Ambrose” and “Please Don’t Go” following the match, with Rollins and Ambrose cutting promos after the match. Our full coverage of the show is here.
